<p>Ahmedabad: Indian swimmers and divers may have scripted history at the ongoing Asian Aquatics Championships with their record-breaking haul of 13 medals, but their journey to the podium wasn't exactly smooth. The newly-inaugurated Veer Savarkar Sports Complex in Ahmedabad, which housed the athletes for a pre-event camp, left them with more headaches than they expected.</p><p>The entire 50-strong contingent stayed at the venue's hostels for a month leading up to the competition. While the facility looked grand, the food served was anything but athlete-friendly.</p><p>"The facilities were world-class but I can't say the same about the food," an Indian athlete told DH on the condition of anonymity. "We were served fried aloo parathas, roti with ghee, oily vegetable curries and other local snacks. The food felt like it was served at a wedding by caterers."</p><p>To make things worse, meat was completely off the menu, which is a key source of protein for many swimmers. Some athletes resorted to online food delivery apps, while others raised the issue with Swimming Federation of India general secretary Monal Chokshi. After complaints, meat was eventually added to the menu, but the heavy and oily options continued to dominate.</p><p>This stood out all the more because other Olympic sports in India usually rope in nutritionists and ensure tailored meals at national camps.</p><p>DH reached out to Chokshi for a comment on the matter but the calls went unanswered. </p><p>Relief only came once the swimmers checked into a nearby 5-star hotel during the Championships, where healthier meals were finally on the table. Visiting contingents like China stayed in 5-star hotels from day one, with even a Chinese chef arranged to meet their dietary needs.</p><p>It wasn't just food woes either.</p><p>Athletes complained about last-minute event notifications, sometimes being told only hours before their heats.</p><p>"Such a thing never happens when we compete abroad," said another athlete.</p>