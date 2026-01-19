Menu
Tamil Nadu: AMMK to rejoin NDA, TTV Dhinakaran to attend PM Modi’s rally on January 23

Union Minister Piyush Goyal is expected to land in Chennai on Wednesday to wrap up the negotiations with all NDA constituents before the PM’s visit on Friday.
Last Updated : 19 January 2026, 14:13 IST
Published 19 January 2026, 14:13 IST
