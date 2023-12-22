Tamil Nadu, Centre in war of words on floods

The Union Finance Minister punched holes in Chief Minister M K Stalin’s criticism that the IMD’s weather forecast wasn’t accurate and suggested that the state government was trying to blame the weatherman to “hide” its failures in not taking precautionary measures before unprecedented heavy rainfall hit the southern districts on December 17.

Stalin and his cabinet colleague Mano Thangaraj had pointed to the “shorter gap” between the issuance of the Red Alert and the actual flooding in the districts. They also said the amount of rainfall received was much more than what the IMD predicted, while calling for better prediction models.

The IMD, which has a state-of-the-art centre in Chennai with doppler equipment, had issued the first alert for southern districts on December 12 and followed it up with regular updates on December 13 and 14, Nirmala said, adding that an Orange alert was issued on December 15 for heavy rainfall to extremely heavy rainfall.

“The IMD continued to give regular alerts from December 16-18. What precautionary measures did the state government take after these alerts? Where were their ministers and elected representatives? When did they come to southern districts? NDRF was the first to reach these districts. What were you doing?” Sitharaman asked.

The Union Minister also criticised Stalin for not being present with the people of Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi during the floods, instead attending the meeting of I.N.D.I.A. alliance partners in New Delhi. "He came to attend the I.N.D.I.A. meeting and not to meet the Prime Minister exclusively. This is not acceptable," she remarked.

In a strong reaction to Nirmala’s statement, Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu said the state government sought Rs 21,692 crore from the Union government, besides demanding that the floods should be declared as a calamity of severe nature.

“By rejecting both the demands, the Finance Minister has spoken in an arrogant language and insulted the people of the state, thinking that she was insulting the DMK government and the Chief Minister,” he said.

Taking a dig at Sitharaman for her criticism of Stalin’s Delhi visit, Thennarasu sought to know how many Union Ministers visited Chennai and southern TN after the state was hit by floods.

“You came to Mylapore to buy vegetables from a market. Did you come and visit any flood-affected areas? Thennarasu asked.

Regarding a question on Stalin’s demand that the floods should be declared as a national disaster, Sitharaman said there was no system to make such announcements. The minister also tore into the DMK dispensation for not “learning lessons” from the 2015 floods and speaking in “two voices” on the funds spent on building stormwater drains in Chennai before the monsoon season.

“A state minister, before the rains, said there will be no flooding in Chennai as 92 per cent of work on stormwater drains were completed. But the same minister, after the rains, said only 42 per cent works were completed. Don’t you know the difference between 92 and 42? Tell us what you did before blaming us,” Nirmala retorted.

Sitharaman further said the Centre rushed helicopters and sent Army personnel immediately after coming to know of the magnitude of the flooding in Tamil Nadu.