Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

Tamil Nadu CM condemns release of RSS commemorative coin, says India should be rescued from 'pitiful state'

“This is the pledge that all the people of the country should take on Gandhiji's birth anniversary. #MahatmaGandhi,” Stalin said.
Last Updated : 02 October 2025, 09:21 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 October 2025, 09:21 IST
India NewsIndiaRSSMK Stalin

Follow us on :

Follow Us