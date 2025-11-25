<p>Bengaluru: Motorists who have long enjoyed free roadside parking across key corridors in central Bengaluru may soon have to start paying, with the Bengaluru Central City Corporation (BCCC) initiating the process to introduce paid parking across several busy stretches.</p>.<p>Among the roads where parking will no longer be free include: Indiranagar 80 feet and 100 feet road, Ejipura Main Road, and Magrath Road, among others.</p>.<p>The corporation plans to outsource the collection of parking fees by floating a tender. It expects an annual revenue of about Rs 9 crore.</p>.Unmanned ATMs in Bengaluru raise security concerns.<p>Some of the stretches that are currently under the paid-parking scheme will also be part of this new tender. That includes Brigade Road (MG Road) to Rex Theatre, Wood Street, Castle Street, Langford Road to Nanjappa Circle, Church Street (MG Road), St Mark’s Road, Museum Road (Post Office) to MG Road, Lavelle Road, Kasturba Road, and Cambridge Road.</p>.<p>The move is expected to irk motorists who have accustomed to parking free of charge on some of these stretches. Traders worry that it may deter customers, particularly in nightlife and shopping hubs like Church Street, Brigade Road, and Lavelle Road.</p>.<p>Engineers of the corporation, however, said the plan is in line with the Parking Policy 2.0, whose goal is to discourage the use of private vehicles given the metro connectivity to these stretches.</p>