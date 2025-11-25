Menu
Land fraud: Bengaluru man arrested for duping doctor of Rs 2.7 cr

The accused, identified as Sujayendra alias Sujay, a resident of RPC Layout, was arrested by Vijayanagar police based on a complaint from a doctor from Jammu and Kashmir.
Last Updated : 24 November 2025, 21:32 IST
Published 24 November 2025, 21:32 IST
