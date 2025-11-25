<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru police have arrested a conman who cheated a doctor of Rs 2.7 crore, officials said on Monday.</p>.<p>The accused, identified as Sujayendra alias Sujay, a resident of RPC Layout, was arrested by Vijayanagar police based on a complaint from a doctor from Jammu and Kashmir.</p>.Bengaluru Business Corridor: Deadlock over as BDA begins issuing awards for land.<p>According to the investigation, Sujay convinced the doctor that he would help buy land near the Bengaluru airport. He allegedly collected Rs 2.7 crore, purportedly for land-related clearances, but failed to deliver.</p>.<p>Police sources said further investigation is underway.</p>