Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu files cases against 2,246 persons for bursting firecrackers in violation of Supreme Court direction

Last Updated 13 November 2023, 11:33 IST

Chennai: As many as 2,206 cases have been filed across Tamil Nadu for violating the Supreme Court's 2-hour cap for bursting firecrackers during Deepavali celebrations, the state police said on Monday.

The cases were filed against 2,246 persons for bursting firecrackers by breaching the fixed duration (6 to 7 in the morning and 7 pm to 8 pm) norm of the apex court, a state police release here said.

A total of 2,095 persons were arrested and later released on bail by police.

Out of the over 2,200 cases filed, the maximum of 568 was registered in Chennai.

Deepavali was celebrated on November 12.

(Published 13 November 2023, 11:33 IST)
