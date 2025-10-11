<p>Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu): Fishermen hailing from the district on Saturday observed a token strike condemning the arrest of 47 fishermen and seizure of boats by the Sri Lankan Navy.</p>.<p>"Yes, they observed a token strike near the Harbour," an official of Rameswaram Town Police Station told <em>PTI</em>.</p>.Flood alert for villages close to Ponnai river in Tamil Nadu's Vellore.<p>Chief Minister M K Stalin, on October 9, urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to expeditiously secure the release of 47 fishermen apprehended by the Navy of the Island Nation.</p>.<p>As of October 9, a total of 242 fishing boats and 74 fishermen from Tamil Nadu remain in Sri Lankan custody, the chief minister had said in the letter. </p>