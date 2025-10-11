Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

Tamil Nadu fishermen observe strike condemning arrest by Lankan Navy

The development comes in the wake of the Tamil Nadu government seeking the intervention of the Centre for the release of the fishermen.
Last Updated : 11 October 2025, 08:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 October 2025, 08:37 IST
fishermenTamil Nadu NewsSri Lankan Navy

Follow us on :

Follow Us