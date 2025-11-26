<p>Kathmandu: Gen Z youths on Wednesday clashed with CPN-UML cadres in western Nepal during a protest against a politburo member of the ousted prime minister K P Sharma Oli's party, police said.</p>.<p>Gen Z youths were protesting against Mahesh Basnet, who had travelled to Dhangadhi in Kailali district to participate in a programme organised by CPN-UML's youth wing.</p>.Curfew lifted after situation in southern Nepal district returns to normalcy.<p>Police said several Gen Z protesters were injured in the confrontation between youths and Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist) cadres.</p>.<p>Tension flared soon after Basnet arrived at the Dhangadhi airport, where demonstrators shouted slogans such as “Go back Oli’s men” and “Take action against the murderer.” </p><p>Police intervened to bring the situation under control.</p>.<p>This is the latest in a series of protests targeting CPN-UML leaders. On Tuesday, Gen Z youths demonstrated in Biratnagar in Morang district, while a similar protest was held in Simara of Bara district on November 19, where Basnet was scheduled to land.</p>.<p>Authorities had imposed a two-day curfew in parts of Bara after protesters surrounded the Simara airport to block the landing of a Buddha Air flight carrying Basnet.</p>.<p>The airline cancelled the flight from Kathmandu, citing security concerns.</p>.<p>Youths have intensified protests against the Oli-led CPN-UML across the country, holding the former prime minister responsible for the deaths of at least 22 people during the September 8 Gen Z protests.</p>