Tamil Nadu government releases videos of violation at Vijay's TVK rally in Karur

<p>Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday released video clippings showing violation of norms at the rally of actor-politician Vijay in Karur and said the estimated crowd that attended had more than doubled, thus causing a lot of hardships.</p>.<p>Supporting the government's stand through a series of videos and photographs, a team led by the official spokesperson and senior IAS officer P Amutha, Health Secretary Senthil Kumar, ADGP Law and Order S Davidson Devasirvatham while briefing reporters at the Secretariat released video clippings showing violation of the norms by TVK cadres who are seen climbing on the roof at Namakkal and Karur.</p>