Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | Congress holds review of its rout, party flags ‘unbelievable’ NDA sweep

Sources said the senior leaders were surprised by the NDA winning 202 seats out of 243 and felt that the election was 'stolen' and were not convinced with the role of the Election Commission.
Last Updated : 15 November 2025, 11:12 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 November 2025, 11:12 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsBiharNDABihar Assembly Elections 2025

Follow us on :

Follow Us