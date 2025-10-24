Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

Tamil Nadu govt to provide free meals to Chennai sanitation workers, sanctions Rs 186 crore

The move will facilitate the GCC to provide meals to about 29,455 conservancy workers, including staff working under the private contractors, at 512 locations.
Last Updated : 24 October 2025, 07:09 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 October 2025, 07:09 IST
India NewsTamil Nadusanitation workers

Follow us on :

Follow Us