Tamil Nadu SSLC result out; pass percentage up by 0.16%; girls outmatch boys

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu SSLC public exam result was announced on Friday by authorities that showed the overall pass percentage improving marginally and girl students getting 94.53 per cent pass percentage, 5.95 per cent higher than the boys (88.58 per cent).

The Tamil Nadu Department of Government Examinations, which released the data related to SSLC examination, said the pass percentage of this year (91.55) is 0.16 per cent higher than that of the previous year (91.39).

Of the 13,510 differently-abled students, 12,491 cleared the exam (92.45 per cent) and out of the 260 prisoners, 228 got through (87.69 per cent). As many as 8,94,264 students appeared for the SSLC exams in the state and of them, 4,47,061 were girls and 4,47,203 were boys. In total, 8,18,743 students (91.55 percent) succeeded and of them, girls were 4,22,591 (94.53 percent) and 3,96,152 were boys (88.58 percent).

In Maths and Science subjects, 20,691 and 5,104 students got centum respectively. Only 8 students secured centum in Tamil and 415 got 100 percent marks in English. In Social Science, 4,428 students scored the maximum of 100 marks.