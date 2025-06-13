Menu
Tamil Nadu to invoke Goondas Act to help prevent dumping of bio-medical waste; Governor clears bill

The bill was passed in the Assembly in April 2025 amid incidents of medical waste from neighbouring Kerala being dumped in border districts of Tamil Nadu leading to an outrage.
ETB Sivapriyan
Last Updated : 13 June 2025, 14:36 IST

Published 13 June 2025, 14:36 IST
