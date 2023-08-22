Tamil Nadu, WEF to set up India Centre for Advanced Manufacturing

Tamil Nadu intends to set up the India Centre for Advanced Manufacturing in collaboration with the World Economic Forum (WEF), aimed at supporting companies in their innovation, sustainability, and research and technology (R&D) endeavours.
Tamil Nadu Industries Minister T R B Rajaa chaired a public-private discussion on setting up the centre with 20 business leaders to deliberate on its establishment in Chennai. Tuesday’s discussions highlighted three key focus areas for the Centre like technology adoption and innovation, industry-academia engagement, and sustainable production.
Rajaa expressed the state government's strong commitment to establishing the India Centre for Advanced Manufacturing in partnership with WEF and emphasized Tamil Nadu's pioneering role in leading India's economic growth and positioning itself as a forerunner in the fourth industrial revolution.
“Leapfrogging into the future of manufacturing using the principles of ‘Industry 4.0’ is crucial to achieving Chief Minister MK Stalin’s target of a $1 trillion economy in Tamil Nadu. We have already started the digital transformation process, and Tamil Nadu becoming the capital of advanced manufacturing will further bolster our efforts,” he said.
Tamil Nadu is already home to three Centers of Excellence in collaboration with Siemens, G.E., and Dassault Systemes, providing vital support to start-ups and MSMEs to enhance their competitiveness in both local and global markets. Additionally, Industrial Innovation Centres (IICs) have been set up at SIPCOT Parks in Sriperumbudur and Hosur to foster industrial innovation and accelerate technology adoption.
The new centre's three-fold objectives, according to Raaja, is supporting high-end innovation, new business models, and digital transformation for manufacturing companies, including SMEs, and promoting industry-academia collaboration to drive innovation, workforce upskilling, and research and development.
The minister also said the centre will also facilitate system-wide collaborations to support supply chain decarbonization and circularity.
“The centre could be the next big thing in Tamil Nadu’s industrial landscape. Our vision for Tamil Nadu’s industrial future is that it should be sustainable, inclusive and diverse, but that won’t be possible without adopting cutting-edge technologies based on the principles of Industry 4.0,” the minister said.