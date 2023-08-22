Tamil Nadu, WEF to set up India Centre for Advanced Manufacturing

Tamil Nadu intends to set up the India Centre for Advanced Manufacturing in collaboration with the World Economic Forum (WEF), aimed at supporting companies in their innovation, sustainability, and research and technology (R&D) endeavours.

Tamil Nadu Industries Minister T R B Rajaa chaired a public-private discussion on setting up the centre with 20 business leaders to deliberate on its establishment in Chennai. Tuesday’s discussions highlighted three key focus areas for the Centre like technology adoption and innovation, industry-academia engagement, and sustainable production.

Rajaa expressed the state government's strong commitment to establishing the India Centre for Advanced Manufacturing in partnership with WEF and emphasized Tamil Nadu's pioneering role in leading India's economic growth and positioning itself as a forerunner in the fourth industrial revolution.

“Leapfrogging into the future of manufacturing using the principles of ‘Industry 4.0’ is crucial to achieving Chief Minister MK Stalin’s target of a $1 trillion economy in Tamil Nadu. We have already started the digital transformation process, and Tamil Nadu becoming the capital of advanced manufacturing will further bolster our efforts,” he said.