<p>Chennai: For the second consecutive year, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a> has reported an increase in the number of wild elephants — from 3,063 in 2024 to 3,170 in 2025 — in the third synchronised Elephant Census conducted across the State and neighbouring Karnataka. </p><p>The synchronised estimation, conducted from May 23 to 25 in coordination with Karnataka, showed adult elephants accounted for 44 per cent of the population.</p><p>“This is consistent with the life history traits of Asian elephants, characterised by a long lifespan and slow reproductive rate. The male-to-female sex ratio in Tamil Nadu is approximately 1:1.77, similar to the sex ratio of elephant populations in nearby States of Kerala and Karnataka during the survey in 2024,” the survey report said. Historically, the sex ratio was skewed due to the selective poaching of males and recent data suggests a more balanced ratio.</p>.Elephant count goes up to 3,063 in Tamil Nadu.<p>The sex ratio of elephant populations in different forest divisions and elephant reserves exhibits notable variations, and these differences may be attributed to various factors such as habitat quality, food availability, and human-elephant conflict, highlighting the unique demographic characteristics of each forest division and reserve. </p><p><strong>26 forest divisions</strong></p><p>The survey covered 26 forest divisions, including tiger reserves, wildlife sanctuaries, territorial forest divisions, and a national park, as 2,043 Forest Department personnel and volunteers took part using three standard methodologies: the block count, line-transect (dung count), and waterhole count methods.</p><p>“The analysis estimated an elephant density of 0.35 per square kilometre, based on 681 sample blocks covering 3,261 square kilometres,” Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary (Environment & Forests), said. </p>.Mahouts in Theppakadu elephant camp get houses in Tamil Nadu.<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mudumalai-tiger-reserve">Mudumalai Tiger Reserve</a> in the picturesque Nilgiris recorded the highest density at 1.35 per square kilometre (estimated 325 elephants), followed by Gudalur Forest Division and Anamalai Tiger Reserve. While Western Ghats recorded 1,777 elephants, the number in Eastern Ghats is 1,345. </p><p>This is the second year in a row that the elephant population has witnessed an increase. The number rose from 2,961 in 2023 to 3,063 in 2024 and now to 3,170.</p><p>The Nilgiri and Coimbatore Elephant Reserves have the highest elephant density and population in Tamil Nadu. Notably, six forest divisions within the Nilgiri ER — MTR-Udhagai, MTR-Masinagudi, Gudalur, STR-Hassanur, STR-Sathyamangalam, Hosur and Coimbatore — are home to a substantial proportion of the State's elephant population.</p><p>Sahu said the survey underscores the value of sustained, coordinated monitoring across southern India and highlights the importance of continued investment in corridor restoration, conflict mitigation, and community partnerships to secure a future for wild elephants in Tamil Nadu.</p><p>Creation of dedicated elephant reserves and sanctuaries to rehabilitation of mahout families through the mahout villages at Mudumalai and Anamalai are some of the pioneering initiatives that Tamil Nadu has balanced conservation with coexistence.</p><p>“We have focused on habitat restoration, removal of invasive species, improvement of fodder and water availability, and use of technology to monitor movements,” Sahu said. </p>