Thirumavalavan's 'share in power' video clip sets tongues wagging

Thirumavalavan, in order to clarify, reproduced in a post on 'X' the exact remark (slogan) he had made in that party meeting near Chennai. It was: "Democracy, also for the last man ! Power for even the ordinary people ! Share in governance and share in power ! This is the party's slogan ever since it entered electoral politics way back in 1999." Against the background of VCK's invite to the DMK's arch rival, AIADMK, for the October 2 anti-liquor conference of his party in Kallakurichi, the VCK chief said there was absolutely no electoral alliance calculations involved. "100 per cent we are taking forward liquor eradication in politics." He made it clear that his party is with the DMK-led alliance and there are no issues at all about it.