Tigers found in Cauvery North Sanctuary after 50 years

Chennai: For the first time in 50 years, two Tigers have been recorded in camera traps in the reserve forests of Jawalagiri range in the Cauvery North Wildlife Sanctuary at Hosur in Tamil Nadu.

The presence of tigers in the area shows that the habitat is viable to accommodate spillover tiger populations from Bannerghatta National Park and nearby protected areas, indicating success of the conservation efforts, officials with the Tamil Nadu Forest Department said on Friday.