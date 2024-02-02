Tigers found in Cauvery North Sanctuary after 50 years

Chennai: For the first time in 50 years, two Tigers have been recorded in camera traps in the reserve forests of Jawalagiri range in the Cauvery North Wildlife Sanctuary at Hosur in Tamil Nadu.
The presence of tigers in the area shows that the habitat is viable to accommodate spillover tiger populations from Bannerghatta National Park and nearby protected areas, indicating success of the conservation efforts, officials with the Tamil Nadu Forest Department said on Friday.
Hosur wildlife warden, K Karthikeyani, has reported that there is a direct recording of two Tigers -- one in the age group of four to five years and another between eight to nine years.
“Images of these two Tigers were recorded through camera traps fixed inside the Reserve Forest areas in Jawalagiri range in the month of January 2024,” Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary (Environment and Forests), said.
Jawalagiri range is adjacent to the recently notified Cauvery South Wildlife Sanctuary which is a part of the continuous landscape of protected areas.