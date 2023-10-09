TN Assembly adopts resolution seeking Cauvery water from Karnataka

Stalin said Cauvery water is very essential for the state and the government is determined to secure it. 'The Union government should get the Cauvery water for the Tamil Nadu people by properly functioning on the matter.' The Chief Minister read out an improvised version of the resolution. 'This Assembly unanimously urges the Union government to direct Karnataka to release (Cauvery) water to Tamil Nadu as delineated by the Supreme Court in its final verdict to protect the livelihood of Cauvery delta farmers, the foundation of Tamil Nadu's agriculture.' The DMK is fully committed to protecting the state's right over Cauvery river water at all times, irrespective of whether the party is in power or not.