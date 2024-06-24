TN BJP delegation meets Guv, seeks CBI probe into Kallakurichi hooch tragedy

He accused the ruling DMK of "not being so bothered" about the issue of "increased availability" of ganja and illicit arrack in the last three years and "this has led to a big suspicion." "Due to this carelessness of the DMK government, we have lost 60 lives to illicit arrack in Kallakurichi. Today, we met Governor RN Ravi seeking a CBI enquiry to probe who is behind the sale of illicit arrack," Annamalai said.