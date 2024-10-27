Training guns on DMK & BJP, Vijay says divisive and corrupt forces are his opponents

<p>Vikravandi (TN): Formally launching the Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) before a sea of fans and supporters, popular Tamil actor Vijay on Sunday identified the “divisive” BJP and the “corrupt” DMK as his “ideological” and “political” opponents respectively, while declaring his political party as the new kid from the Dravidian stable. </p><p>In his one-hour speech that was powerful and cinematic at times with punchy lines and jibes, Vijay also declared that he was “open” to sharing power with political parties that accept TVK and his leadership, an irresistible offer to smaller outfits, who have been pushing the Dravidian majors, DMK and AIADMK, to agree to a coalition government but in vain.</p><p>This “offer” by Vijay is an attempt to rally smaller parties that includes many allies of the ruling DMK as well around his TVK by telling them that he will “always embrace” those who “shower love on us.” </p><p>One of the highest paid actors in the country and the biggest grosser in the Tamil film industry after having overtaken legends Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, 50-year-old Vijay declared that “secularism” and “social justice” are the two grand ideologies of the TVK, while terming Dravidianism and Tamil nationalism as “two eyes” of Tamil Nadu. </p><p>Appropriating Dravidian stalwart E V R Periyar and Congress veteran K Kamaraj, Vijay asserted that the TVK will subscribe to every principle propagated by the former, except his “Denounce God” policy, and invoked DMK founder C N Annadurai’s slogan of ‘One Religion, and One God.’ Poet-saint Thiruvalluvar, and women freedom fighters Velu Nachiyar, and Anjalai Ammal, are other three key leaders whose ideals the TVK will imbibe. </p>.Fans go ga-ga as actor Vijay takes on avatar of politician; three lakh supporters converge.<p>“I have come here with a pucca plan. My interest is public interest. This is a mass gathering, not for cash, but for a cause,” Vijay thundered before a sea of his supporters, whose number could be over three lakh by various estimates. </p><p>Vijay is the latest entrant into politics from the tinsel town – the two are entwined in Tamil Nadu – after M G Ramachandran, J Jayalalithaa, Vijayakant and Kamal Haasan. Though the first two made it big in politics, Vijayakant came at a sniffing distance to tasting power, but Haasan came as a cropper. </p><p>Age is Vijay’s biggest plus and he has chosen Dravidian ideology for his political avatar reinforces the belief that the said philosophy was here to stay for decades to come, political observers said. </p><p>And it is no surprise that TVK’s policies mimic that of the Dravidian majors, especially the DMK, on sensitive issues like two-language policy of Tamil and English, opposition to NEET, State Autonomy, getting back Education on the State List of the Constitution, removal of the post of Governor, and addressing the Centre as Ondriya Arasu (Union Government). </p><p>Identifying “divisiveness” that divides the society in the name of “majority and minority” and “corruption” as his two main opponents, the actor was unsparing in his criticism of the DMK and BJP, though he didn’t name the parties. </p><p>“These people (DMK) have the habit of branding and giving a colour to people who oppose them. All that they say is we oppose fascism (BJP). They keep uttering the word fascism. If they (BJP) are fascists, are you payasam (sweet dish)? You are equally (dangerous) as you cheat people in the name of the Dravidian Model by running an anti-people government,” Vijay said.</p><p>“The divisive force (BJP) is my ideological opponent and the Dravidian Model government (DMK) which has thrown to the wind the ideals of Periyar and Annadurai to usher in a one-family driven politics is our political opponent,” Vijay said to a thunderous rapture from the audience. </p><p>The reference to “they say we oppose fascism” is aimed at the DMK, which has converted its anti-BJP stance as the prime election issue in Tamil Nadu after the state witnessed the departure of its colossuses – J Jayalalithaa and M Karunanidhi – in a gap of 20 months. </p><p>Vijay also displayed confidence about his party making it big in Tamil Nadu and promised to practice “politics of decency and dignity” and not in indulge in personal attacks offline and online. “I may be a child in politics, but one should remember that children without realizing the danger that snake poses, play with it. I know what I am doing," he added.

The actor-politician also declared his intention to continue with welfare measures, an integral part of politics in Tamil Nadu. "If someone doesn't know how to fish, we will give them fish until they are empowered themselves to fish. We are of the policy that we can do anything to empower the masses. We believe that ends justifies the means," Vijay added. 

Vijay declared that the 2026 assembly polls, which will be a crowded affair, was his target and asked his supporters to get ready for the "war" which will be fought with votes, not bullets. 

By projecting himself as a force against corruption, Vijay has painted both the DMK and AIADMK with the same brush, while making an appeal to his opponents not to "belittle" him just because he was an actor. 

"They call me koothadi (a colloquial term for a dancer). What's wrong in being one? Art is an integral part of Tamil Nadu which played a key role in popularizing the Dravidian Movement among the people,” Vijay said, and resisted the attempts to brand him and give him a colour. </p><p>“MGR and NTR were also actors. They took a plunge into politics and continue to be revered by people till today, long after they are gone. You don’t have to give colours to us. Don’t try your age-old tactics on me. I am not going to call myself an alternate force. I am tired of everyone attaching that tag to themselves. I don't want extra luggage," Vijay said. 

Terming Social Justice as a "politically proven concept and theory", Vijay promised to his supporters that his government will strive hard to eliminate corruption and implement schemes with proper monitoring mechanisms. 

"We will strive to establish a corruption-free, transparent administration in both government and private sectors, besides eradicating untouchability and eliminating superstitious traditional practices," the actor said, while his policies include establishing a branch of the state Secretariat in Madurai and gradually increasing reservation to women to 50 per cent.