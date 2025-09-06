<p>Chennai: Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) chief T T V Dhinakaran on Saturday blamed Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagenthiran’s “arrogant attitude” for O Panneerselvam (OPS) leaving the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Dhinakaran also accused Nainar of being incapable of managing alliance partners, a role that his predecessor K Annamalai handled “very well.”</p><p>Dhinakaran, who announced on September 3 that his party would walk out of the NDA, reiterated that AMMK’s doors remain open, especially to the NDA, which remains their first choice for alliance. However, he alleged that AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami opposed including AMMK in the NDA and set a December deadline for the BJP to address the issues and welcome his party.</p><p>“If the December deadline is not met, we will be forced to explore other options, including aligning with Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam, led by actor Vijay,” Dhinakaran warned. His accusations against Nagenthiran came just hours before Palaniswami sacked senior AIADMK leader K A Sengottaiyan, a day after setting a 10-day deadline to push for party unification.</p>.TN BJP chief’s remarks on HR&CE department puts AIADMK in a spot.<p>“This is a major setback to the BJP’s efforts to strengthen the NDA in Tamil Nadu against the formidable DMK alliance. We all joined NDA due to Annamalai’s efforts. As long as Annamalai was the TN BJP chief, he managed the alliance well. But Nainar is not able to handle partners. OPS left NDA solely because of Nainar Nagenthiran… He is a good friend, but he is the reason,” Dhinakaran said.</p><p>He also criticized Nagenthiran’s claim that he could have arranged a meeting between OPS and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, despite Modi reportedly blaming OPS for an insult.</p><p>“We are under no obligation to tolerate his arrogance. We are not upset with anyone but expected resolution within four months. Nothing happened. Let me make it clear—we will be part of a winning alliance,” Dhinakaran added. </p><p>He also firmly ruled out any possibility of AMMK joining the DMK alliance.</p>