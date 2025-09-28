TVK approaches High Court seeking CBI probe into Karur stampede deaths

<p>Chennai: Actor-politician Vijay led TVK on Sunday made a mention before Justice M Dhandapani of the Madras High Court to order CBI or Special Investigation Team probe into the tragic death of 40 people during a stampede at a rally held by the party on September 27 in Karur.</p>.<p>A group of advocates led by TVK's advocates' wing president S Arivazhagan went to the residence of Justice M Dhandapani on Greenways road here and made a mention.</p>.Karur ground report: Vijay’s delayed arrival, poor planning blamed for stampede that killed 39.<p>According to TVK party functionary Nirmal Kumar, the judge asked the advocates to file a petition before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court and it will be taken up for hearing on Monday at 2:15 pm. </p>