TVK leader Aadhav Arjuna's 'Gen Z protest' call in Tamil Nadu amid grief over Karur stampede sparks row

<p>Aadhav Arjuna, general secretary of Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), has kicked up a fresh row as he called for a 'Gen Z protest' in Tamil Nadu against the 'wicked ruler' in a now-deleted post on X.</p><p>The screenshots of his now-deleted post, which was first reportedly edited to remove the mention of 'Gen Z protest in Nepal and Sri Lanka', have been widely circulated on social media platforms. Leaders of the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) demanded his arrest for encouraging violence against the established systems in the State. </p><p>Many also questioned the timing of his post as it came days after the Karur stampede at the TVK rally, which killed 41 people and left several injured.</p>.<p>Aadhav Arjuna, in a post in Tamil, said, "A youth-led revolution is the only solution. Just as the youth and 'Gen Z' revolted in Sri Lanka and Nepal against the ruling government, uprising of youth will also happen here."</p><p>Reacting to the post, DMK Women’s Wing Social Media coordinator Yazhini P M said that he has been instigating youngsters repeatedly. </p>.<p>“Government must initiate draconian measures against the “Cyber Terrorist” Aadhav Arjuna immediately as possible,” she wrote on X.</p>