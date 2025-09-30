Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

TVK leader Aadhav Arjuna's 'Gen Z protest' call in Tamil Nadu amid grief over Karur stampede sparks row

Many also question the timing of his post as it comes days after the Karur stampede at the TVK rally, which killed 41 people and left several injured
Last Updated : 30 September 2025, 08:02 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 September 2025, 08:02 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsDMK

Follow us on :

Follow Us