Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

TVK moves Madras HC seeking probe by CBI or SIT into Karur stampede

The DMK government headed by Stalin also came under all-round attack from Opposition parties which sought to know why adequate police protection was not given to the rally.
Last Updated : 28 September 2025, 09:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 September 2025, 09:38 IST
India NewsCBIMadras High CourtstampedeVijay

Follow us on :

Follow Us