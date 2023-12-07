Two persons trapped inside 60-feet trench in Chennai since Monday

Chennai: It has been over three days that an electrical engineer, R Jayaseelan, and his colleague fell into a 60-feet trench which was dug up for the construction of a building in Chennai on Monday when the city was drenched with extremely heavy rains under the influence of Cyclone Michaung.

And since then, the 32-year-old man’s pregnant wife, Manju, has been camping at the accident site in Velachery, one of the worst-affected areas in the rains, with the hope of seeing her husband. A container with three rooms in which Jayaseelan and his colleague Naresh stayed, a generator, and three compressors, fell into the crater due to the impact of the heavy rains.

For the past three days, rescue personnel have deployed several heavy duty motor pumps to drain out the water from the 60-feet trench, but with little success. Officials present at the spot said giant pumps from the Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC) have also been deployed to drain the water out of the carter, even as the family is running out of patience.

“We don’t know what is being done by the authorities to help save the two people who have been trapped inside the container. It is going to be four days and there is no clarity on when water will be pumped out and the operation to rescue them will begin,” Jayan, a relative of Jayaseelan, said.