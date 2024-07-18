Udhayanidhi likely to be named Tamil Nadu deputy Chief Minister

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin is believed to be toying with the idea of elevating his son and Sports Minister Udhayanidhi as his deputy in the government along with a minor reshuffle of portfolios among his Cabinet colleagues.

The impending elevation of Udhayanidhi, who currently holds Youth Affairs and Sports Development and Special Programme Implementation portfolios, is likely to be a smooth affair as not even a whimper of protest was heard when he was inducted into the Cabinet within 19 months of his making a debut in the Tamil Nadu assembly as a legislator.

While Udhayanidhi as deputy chief minister appears almost certain, DMK leaders said they are not sure when the promotion will actually take place. Speculation on this issue intensified after the government finalised Stalin’s tour to the United States, which is likely to begin on August 22.