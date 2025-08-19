Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesports

'Equal pay, new format in IGPL is exciting'

With the sport in the country experiencing considerable growth over the last two decades, it is but natural to expect a thriving women’s golfing circuit.
Last Updated : 19 August 2025, 17:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Ridhima Dilawari
Ridhima Dilawari
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 August 2025, 17:25 IST
Sports NewsGolf

Follow us on :

Follow Us