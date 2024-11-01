Vijay reignites debate on Tamil Nadu formation day

<p>Chennai: Newbie politician Vijay on Friday batted for celebrating November 1 as Tamil Nadu Day, reigniting the debate over formation day of the state. While veterans M Karunanidhi and J Jayalalithaa never celebrated formation day for the state, the AIADMK government in 2019 led by then Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami declared November 1 as Tamil Nadu day. </p><p>However, the DMK government of Chief Minister M K Stalin had in 2021 declared July 18, the day the state Assembly adopted a resolution to rename the Madras state into Tamil Nadu in 1967, as Tamil Nadu day. Stalin had also announced that the state would observe November 1 as the ‘Border Saviours’ day in memory of people who fought to safeguard the borders when states were formed on linguistic basis. </p><p>Taking to X platform, Vijay, who formally launched his Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam on Sunday, said November 1 is the day when Tamil Nadu came into being as a separate state for Tamils. It followed parts of the then Madras state becoming Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Kerala, on November 1, 1956. </p><p>“Sankaralinganar, a Tamil scholar, died after undertaking a fast unto death demanding the renaming of Madras as Tamil Nadu. Keeping this in mind, C N Annadurai passed a resolution in the Assembly to rename the state as Tamil Nadu. We also remember the sacrifices of the border warriors who fought to ensure that Tamil areas remained in Tamil Nadu,” Vijay added.</p>.Rajinikanth greets actor Vijay over 'very successful' political conference.<p>“Let us celebrate this day (November 1) as Tamil Nadu Day with historical memories. It is on this day, a separate state was born for Tamils,” the actor-politician said. </p><p>Vijay, who has declared that he will follow the Dravidian ideology, saying that the state day should be celebrated on November one is significant since it is similar to the AIADMK’s stand. The actor is trying to position himself as the prime challenger to the DMK.</p><p>Palaniswami, the AIADMK general secretary, also wished people on Tamil Nadu day, while Stalin didn’t make any mention of the formation day in his tweet in which he only remembered the border warriors and language fighters. </p><p>“November 1 is a day to honour the sacrifice of heroes who fought in many places in the Southern and Northern parts of Tamil Nadu and protected the state’s border. On Border Struggle Martyrs' Day, I salute all those who fought for the merger of Tamil-speaking areas with Tamil Nadu,” the CM added. </p><p>Governor R N Ravi too wished people on the Statehood Day saying Tamil Nadu with its rich spiritual, cultural and literary heritage has immensely shaped the idea and identity of Bharat. </p><p>The DMK government came under attack in 2021 for declaring the renaming day of Madras state as the Tamil Nadu Day. However, the DMK said it only acceded to demand from scholars that the state day should not be celebrated on November 1 as it was the day that Madras state was officially split. </p><p>There is also another opinion that there was no need for a formation day for Tamil Nadu as the Tamil country has existed for centuries together. </p>