Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

Watch | Sanitation worker thrashes biker for flashing her in Chennai

The woman was working when the biker pulled up his vehicle in front of her, wearing a helmet.
Last Updated : 12 November 2025, 08:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 November 2025, 08:58 IST
India NewsTamil NaduCrimeChennai

Follow us on :

Follow Us