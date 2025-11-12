<p>A female sanitation worker, near Chennai's Adyar bridge, thrashed a biker after he allegedly flashed her when he was asked to move away by the 50-year-old woman on Monday.</p><p>The woman was working when the biker pulled up his vehicle in front of her, wearing a helmet. She requested him to move his vehicle away so she could clean the area, but the biker pulled down his zip and tried to expose himself to her, a statement reported by <em>India Today </em>said. </p><p>“I thought he was like a child, maybe a college student. But when I went closer, he pulled down his zip. I was shocked, but I started thrashing him,” she said in her statement. </p>.Man masturbates in front of woman in Bengaluru's Indiranagar; cops say no CCTV coverage at site .<p>In the video, it can be seen how the woman began hitting him with her broom, as he fled from the scene. </p><p>The video was captured by a dashboard camera, and later was provided to the police for further investigation. The worker emphasised for stronger safety measures for sanitation staff, and also mentioned how such incidents have occurred before, too. </p>.<p>The event reinforced the need for better precautionary and safety measures for the sanitation workers, especially those on duty in the early morning hours. The civic authorities were informed, and a probe has been initiated. </p>