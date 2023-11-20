'What was TN Guv doing for three years?': SC questions delay by R N Ravi on pending bills

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday questioned the delay by Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi in taking decisions on bills submitted for assent as early as in January 2020, asking what he had been doing for three years.

"Why should the Governor wait for parties to approach the Supreme Court? What was the Governor doing for three years," a bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra asked the Attorney General R Venkataramani.

The bench pointed out the court had passed the order on November 10, and these bills have been pending since January 2020.

"It means that the Governor took the decision after the court issued notice," the bench said.

The AG submitted before the bench that the dispute was related only to those bills which seek to divest the Governor's powers—relating to the appointment of Vice-Chancellors in state universities—and that some consideration is required since it is an important issue.

He also said the instant matter should not taken as a sanction on the validity of those bills. He submitted that the Governor is not merely a technical supervisor.

Senior advocates A M Singhvi, P Wilson, and Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the Tamil Nadu government, contended that the Article 200 does not mean that the Governor withhold bills, and there has to be a reason attached to it after due application of mind.

"The Governor cannot just say that 'I withhold assent'," they said.