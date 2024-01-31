Will not implement CAA in Tamil Nadu: CM Stalin

Chennai: Tamil Nadu will never implement the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act which is against Muslims and Sri Lankan Tamils, Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Wednesday, deriding Union Minister of State Santanu Thakur’s remarks that the legislation will be implemented across the country in seven days.

“I give an assurance (to the people) that we won’t not let Citizenship (Amendment) Act set foot in Tamil Nadu,” Stalin said, while asserting that the bill wouldn’t have translated into a law had the AIADMK, then an ally of the BJP, not supported it in Rajya Sabha.

Stalin was reacting to Thakur’s remarks that CAA will be implemented in seven days in not just West Bengal but all over India.