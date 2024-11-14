Task force to be formed to suggest strategies to achieve target of 500 GW of renewable energy: Pralhad Joshi

Joshi said India already achieved 212 GW from non-fossil fuel sources, placing it on track to exceed the 2030 target.

He suggested that “Chintan Shivir" should arrive at a comprehensive solution to all issues and create a roadmap, including challenges related to land acquisition, transmission infrastructure, power purchase agreements, energy storage, and other critical factors affecting the sector.

Joshi also expressed optimism regarding the commitments made during the RE-Invest Summit, which collectively amount to over Rs 32 lakh crore and 540 GW of renewable energy projects. He emphasized that these commitments could be translated into reality through concerted collaboration among industry players, government bodies, and financial institutions.