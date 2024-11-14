Task force to be formed to suggest strategies to achieve target of 500 GW of renewable energy: Pralhad Joshi

Joshi said India already achieved 212 GW from non-fossil fuel sources, placing it on track to exceed the 2030 target.
He suggested that “Chintan Shivir" should arrive at a comprehensive solution to all issues and create a roadmap, including challenges related to land acquisition, transmission infrastructure, power purchase agreements, energy storage, and other critical factors affecting the sector.
Joshi also expressed optimism regarding the commitments made during the RE-Invest Summit, which collectively amount to over Rs 32 lakh crore and 540 GW of renewable energy projects. He emphasized that these commitments could be translated into reality through concerted collaboration among industry players, government bodies, and financial institutions.
In his remarks, Union Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy and Power Shripad Yesso Naik assured that the Government of India would continue to support technological advancements and innovations in the clean energy sector.
Separately, Joshi also handed over 10 battery-operated vehicles to the Shree Jagannatha Temple Administration, Puri.
"This initiative of IREDA Ltd will make it easier for devotees to visit the temple and could be made possible owing to the divine guidance of Lord Jagannath. These eco-friendly vehicles will not just boost comfort for the devotees, but also help us move towards sustainability and protect our environment," Joshi posted on X.
Published 14 November 2024, 14:51 IST