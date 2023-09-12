Home
Telangana

10 MBBS students suspended for 'ragging' juniors in Telangana

The students who were ragged, complained to the anti-ragging cell in UGC, New Delhi, he said, adding that the matter was conveyed to the Telangana authorities.
Last Updated 11 September 2023, 20:05 IST

Ten MBBS students of state-run Gandhi Medical College here were suspended on Monday for one year, for allegedly ragging their juniors.

The suspension orders were issued after the anti-ragging committee took a decision to this effect following an inquiry which found them to be 'indulging in ragging' over the past few days, an official said.

The students who were ragged, complained to the anti-ragging cell in UGC, New Delhi, he said, adding that the matter was conveyed to the Telangana authorities.

"We have suspended (them) for one year and we have evicted them from the hostel," he added.

(Published 11 September 2023, 20:05 IST)
