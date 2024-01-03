Adani Group to set up Data Centre & Aerospace park in Telangana

The chief minister said the government is inviting investments from Adani company to set up industries in Telangana.

The Adani Group representatives said that the company will continue the existing projects and sought necessary support from the government to establish new projects. The Adani Group delegation said that the company is ready to set up industries and create new jobs despite the change of the government in Telangana state.

The representatives held talks with the government to set up a Data Center along with an AeroSpace park in the state. The establishment of new projects and the progress in the ongoing projects are also discussed in the meeting.