Arrested Telangana cop recorded 10 lakh conversations, operated war rooms with private servers: Probe

Hyderabad: The ongoing investigation into the alleged phone-tapping case during the previous BRS regime by a DSP in Special Intelligence Branch (SIB) of Telangana police, Dugyala Praneeth Rao, has revealed that he had a huge cache of data and recorded at least 10 lakh two-way conversations over a period of time.

According to sources in Hyderabad police, he had operated three private war rooms with exclusive private servers to carry out the phone tapping.

These conversations include the then opposition leader and the present chief minister, A Revanth Reddy, realtors, bureaucrats, and some media personalities.

Rao has been accused of destroying the data by burning the hard drives immediately after the results of Assembly polls were out on December 3 last year.

He had committed the alleged crime by switching off the CCTV cameras, and later to cover up his act, he replaced the hard disks with new ones.