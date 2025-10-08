<p>Bengaluru: The following trains will be cancelled due to the construction of the third line (patch tripling) work at Papatapalli–Dornakal bypass stations in Telangana: </p>.<p>Oct 13: Train number 06509 KSR Bengaluru-Danapur Weekly Express Special. </p>.<p>Oct 15: Train number 06510 Danapur-KSR Bengaluru Weekly Express Special. </p>.<p>Oct 12 & 15: Train number 00629 Yeshwantpur–Tuglakabad Parcel Cargo Express. </p>.<p>Oct 12 & 16: Train number 00630 Tuglakabad-Yeshwantpur Parcel Cargo Express. </p>.<p>Oct 12-13: Train number 03251 Danapur-SMVT Bengaluru Bi-weekly Superfast Express Special. </p>.<p>Oct 14-15: Train number 03252 SMVT Bengaluru-Danapur Bi-weekly Superfast Express Special. </p>.<p>Oct 14: Train number 03259 Danapur-SMVT Bengaluru Weekly Superfast Express Special. </p>.<p>Oct 16: Train number 03260 SMVT Bengaluru-Danapur Weekly Superfast Express Special. </p>