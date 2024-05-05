Awarded Padma Shri two years ago, folk artiste Darshanam Mogulaiah is now working as daily wager in Telangana to make ends meet

Hyderabad: Awarded with the prestigious Padma Shri two years ago and given a purse of Rs one crore by the state government, popular folk artiste Darshanam Mogulaiah is now working as a daily wager to make ends meet.

The 73-year-old artiste, who is popular for playing the rare musical instrument 'Kinnera', was awarded the Padma Shri and the then BRS government honoured him with Rs one crore, which he spent on various family exigencies.

A father of nine, Mogulaiah said he used the Rs one crore and performed the marriage of two of his children and took up the construction of a three-storey house after purchasing a house site.