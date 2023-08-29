Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatelangana

Bomb threat to Hyderabad airport turns out to be hoax

A case was registered at RGI Airport police station and further investigations were on.
Last Updated 29 August 2023, 15:28 IST

Follow Us

A bomb threat received by the Rajiv Gandhi International (RGIA) Airport here by e-mail turned out to be a hoax, police said on Tuesday.

The airport's customer care section received the mail on Monday about the bomb threat and a thorough check was conducted by security personnel and no explosive or suspicious item was found and the threat turned out to be a hoax, they said.

Later, another message was received from a person, apologising for the previous one, saying his son was 'mentally unsound' and that he had sent that message.

"We are verifying both the messages," a police official said.

A case was registered at RGI Airport police station and further investigations were on.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 29 August 2023, 15:28 IST)
India NewsHyderabadCrimeTelanganaRajiv Gandhi International Airport

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT