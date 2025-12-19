Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatelangana

Bondi Beach gunman visited Hyderabad six times since 2000: Telangana DGP

According to the DGP, Akram first travelled to Australia in 1998 in search of better prospects and subsequently visited Hyderabad in 2000, 2004, 2009, 2012, 2016, and most recently in 2022.
Last Updated : 19 December 2025, 13:05 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 December 2025, 13:05 IST
India NewsHyderabadTelangana

Follow us on :

Follow Us