BRS leader K T Rama Rao alleges scam in Musi river rejuvenation

<p>Hyderabad: BRS working president K T Rama Rao on Friday alleged a scam in the Musi river rejuvenation, claiming that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy-led Congress government in Telangana enhanced the project cost to Rs 1.50 lakh crore from Rs 16,000 crore planned by the previous BRS government.</p>.<p>"We are posing many questions to Revanth Reddy. We hope he will answer those queries," he told <em>PTI</em> Videos.</p>.<p>On Thursday, in a veiled attack on BRS, CM Revanth Reddy alleged that the opposition party is trying to stall the state government's Musi river rejuvenation project in the state capital.</p>.<p>He had said those who "looted the state for 10 years like a daylight robbery" are now trying to create hurdles to the Musi project out of frustration of losing power.</p>.<p>He had also appealed to BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao, state BJP chief G Kishan Reddy and AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi to submit their doubts on the Musi project in writing to the government.</p>.<p>If they are not satisfied with the government's reply, he is ready to convene a special session of the Assembly to debate the issue, the CM had said.</p>