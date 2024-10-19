Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatelangana

BRS leader K T Rama Rao alleges scam in Musi river rejuvenation

On Thursday, in a veiled attack on BRS, CM Revanth Reddy alleged that the opposition party is trying to stall the state government's Musi river rejuvenation project in the state capital.
PTI
Last Updated : 18 October 2024, 20:28 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 October 2024, 20:28 IST
India NewsBRSK T Rama Rao

Follow us on :

Follow Us