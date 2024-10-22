BRS leader K T Rama Rao files Rs 100 cr defamation suit against Telangana minister Surekha

<p>Hyderabad: BRS Working President KT Rama Rao on Tuesday said he has filed a Rs 100 crore defamation suit against Telangana Minister Konda Surekha for allegedly making “malicious and cheap" comments against him.</p>.<p>In a social media post, Rama Rao said he was confident that the truth would prevail in courts.</p>.<p>“I've taken a firm stand against baseless allegations and cowardly personal attacks on my character. I have filed a Rs 100 crore defamation suit against Minister Konda Surekha garu for her malicious and cheap comments,” he said.</p>.Rahul Gandhi does Oscar-level acting on protecting Constitution, says BRS leader KT Rama Rao.<p>Rama Rao earlier filed a defamation case against Surekha in a city court over her comments alleging that he was the reason behind the divorce of actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya.</p>.<p>The BRS leader had sent a legal notice to Surekha, demanding an apology for her comments on October 2, claiming that she made the defamatory statement with a malafide intent to harm his reputation and defame him, a punishable offence under the BNS.</p>.<p>He further said for far too long, attacks and attempts to indulge in character assassination through whisper campaigns and social media have gone unchecked, but not anymore.</p>.<p>As a public representative, Rama Rao said he always prioritised people's issues over personal vendettas, but it's time to draw a line.</p>.<p>“I hope this lawsuit serves as a lesson to those who think they can spread cheap rhetoric in the name of political criticism. I am confident that truth will prevail in the court,” he added.</p>.<p>Telugu actor Nagarjuna has also filed a defamation case against Surekha for her comments. </p>