BRS MLA Lasya Nandita who survived two mishaps since December dies in tragic road mishap

While she died on the spot due to severe neck and head injuries, the other two who were grievously injured have been rushed to a nearby private hospital.

Police said that she was traveling from Basara towards Gachibowli. It is suspected that the driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel and went and hit the road barrier. The four wheeler was seen heavily damaged in the front.

In the last few months Nandita was lucky and survived at least two mishaps. In December, she got stuck in an elevator when it crashed six feet down due to overload. Later on February 13, she survived a road accident while returning from Nalgonda after participating in 'Chalo Nalgonda' programme organised by BRS. A home guard died in that mishap.

Condolences poured in as the news about Nandita's death had spread. Chief minister, A Revanth Reddy expressed grief and recalled his association with Nandita's father Sayanna. BRS supremo, K Chandrashekar Rao too condoled the death.