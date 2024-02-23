JOIN US
Telangana

BRS MLA Lasya Nandita who survived two mishaps since December dies in tragic road mishap

At 37, Nandita was one of the youngest MLAs in Telangana assembly. Last February her father, a popular politician and five time MLA G Sayanna passed away.
Last Updated 23 February 2024, 03:16 IST

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, BRS MLA from Secunderabad Cantonment, G Lasya Nandita died in a road mishap on Sultanpur Outer Ring Road (ORR) in Sangareddy early on Friday morning.

At 37, Nandita was one of the youngest MLAs in Telangana assembly. Last February her father, a popular politician and five time MLA G Sayanna passed away.

Nandita was returning after attending a private event in Sadasivpet last night. Her PA Ashok and the driver of the vehicle received serious injuries in the mishap.

While she died on the spot due to severe neck and head injuries, the other two who were grievously injured have been rushed to a nearby private hospital.

Police said that she was traveling from Basara towards Gachibowli. It is suspected that the driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel and went and hit the road barrier. The four wheeler was seen heavily damaged in the front.

In the last few months Nandita was lucky and survived at least two mishaps. In December, she got stuck in an elevator when it crashed six feet down due to overload. Later on February 13, she survived a road accident while returning from Nalgonda after participating in 'Chalo Nalgonda' programme organised by BRS. A home guard died in that mishap.

Condolences poured in as the news about Nandita's death had spread. Chief minister, A Revanth Reddy expressed grief and recalled his association with Nandita's father Sayanna. BRS supremo, K Chandrashekar Rao too condoled the death.

A Btech graduate in computers, Lasya Nandita entered politics in 2015. Initially, she lost the Cantonment board elections. Between 2016 and 2020, Nandita was corporator from Kavadiguda ward. In the 2021 polls to GHMC she lost from Kavadiguda. In 2023, she contested from Cantonment Assembly segment and won with a majority of 17,000 votes over her nearest rival, a BJP candidate. Sayanna, who started his political career in TDP I in 90s, along with his daughter, Nandita joined BRS in 2016.

“This was about a week ago. Just now I heard the absolutely tragic and shocking news that Lasya is no more !! Woke up to the devastating loss of the young legislator who was a very good leader in the making. My heartfelt prayers for strength to her family and friends in this terrible and difficult time,” said BRS working president, KT Rama Rao on X while sharing pictures of his visit to Nandita after she survived a mishap while returning from 'Chalo Nalgonda' programme.

(Published 23 February 2024, 03:09 IST)
India News Telangana K Chandrashekar Rao Road accident BRS KTR A Revanth Reddy

