<p>Hyderabad: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Director Praveen Sood was admitted to a private hospital here on Saturday after he complained of "uneasiness", sources said.</p>.<p>Sood, who had been to the temple town of Srisailam in Andhra Pradesh, complained of uneasiness while returning to Hyderabad on Saturday afternoon and was shifted to the hospital, they said.</p>.<p>"He underwent tests and has been kept under observation for a day," the hospital sources added. </p>