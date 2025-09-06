Menu
CBI Director Praveen Sood hospitalised in Hyderabad

Sood, who had been to the temple town of Srisailam in Andhra Pradesh, complained of uneasiness while returning to Hyderabad on Saturday afternoon and was shifted to the hospital, they said.
Last Updated : 06 September 2025, 12:33 IST
Published 06 September 2025, 12:33 IST
India NewsHyderabadCBI

