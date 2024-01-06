CM Revanth bats for cluster-based, overall industrial devlopment of Telangana

Sharing his development vision with the representatives of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) who met him at the Secretariat on Saturday, Revanth Reddy said the Congress government will adopt a new policy to make sure industrial development in the state also benefits rural areas.

He said that the Telangana government will unveil a ‘Mega Master policy’ aiming to achieve industrial growth in the entire state by 2050.

“Industrial development should not be confined to Hyderabad alone. All regions of Telangana shall grow like Hyderabad. Our government’s main objective is to expand industrial development to rural Telangana also. The prosperity and welfare of villages and rural areas is also closely linked with the fast pace development and investments in the cities and towns," he said.