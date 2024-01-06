CM Revanth bats for cluster-based, overall industrial devlopment of Telangana

Hyderabad: Chief minister A Revanth Reddy has allayed the fears of industrialists while unveiling his vision of cluster-wise industrial development of entire Telangana state, instead of just Hyderabad.
Sharing his development vision with the representatives of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) who met him at the Secretariat on Saturday, Revanth Reddy said the Congress government will adopt a new policy to make sure industrial development in the state also benefits rural areas.
He said that the Telangana government will unveil a ‘Mega Master policy’ aiming to achieve industrial growth in the entire state by 2050.
“Industrial development should not be confined to Hyderabad alone. All regions of Telangana shall grow like Hyderabad. Our government’s main objective is to expand industrial development to rural Telangana also. The prosperity and welfare of villages and rural areas is also closely linked with the fast pace development and investments in the cities and towns," he said.
The Chief Minister appealed to the enthusiasts and industrialists to extend cooperation in implementing friendly policy so that all sectors can develop industrially. He wished to dispel doubts that the Congress does not support industries.
As part of this policy, Revanth said that Telangana will be divided into three clusters.
An Urban Cluster will be developed within the Hyderabad Outer Ring Road (ORR), Semi Urban Cluster between the ORR and the Regional Ring Road (RRR) and Rural cluster will be developed in the surrounding area after the Regional Ring Road.
These clusters will help to encourage the establishment of industries. He said that the government has a clear vision regarding promotion of the pharma industry. Pharma Villages will be developed instead of Pharma Cities. There are 14 radial roads on ORR, which have connectivity of 12 national highways.
A pharma village of around 1,000 to 3,000 acres will be developed close to these radial roads and highways. The government will prepare plans to develop these industries with required infrastructure and amenities like schools, hospitals in a pollution free environment.
Revanth Reddy said that food processing, sports, automobile and organic clusters along with IT, pharma and health industries will be established in Zaheerabad.
He also said Hyderabad has enormous potential for manufacturing and production of Defence equipment and Navy sector and investors should focus on it. A new solar power policy will be introduced which extends incentives to the investors in the solar energy sector.
Revanth Reddy opined the elections, politics and the development are separate. The Chief Minister suggested to stop spreading misconceptions that the Congress government does not support industries. He will be available for 24 hours a day in the office or camp office and invited entrepreneurs and investors to hold meetings with him to make productive decisions.
The Chief Minister appealed to the investors not to come to an opinion or take any decision in haste without discussing with the government officials or him.