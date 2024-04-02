Congress govt will not implement CAA or NRC in Telangana: Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Civil Supplies and Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Tuesday said the Congress government in Telangana would not implement the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) or the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Speaking at an Iftar party in Kodad, Uttam Kumar Reddy said the return of the Congress to power in Telangana has reinstated democracy and secularism in the state.

According to a Congress release, he alleged that minorities faced suppression and neglect during the previous BRS regime. None of the promises made to them, including 12 per cent Muslim reservation, was honoured, he said.