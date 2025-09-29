Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatelangana

Congress in Telangana to face first grassroots test as SEC announces schedule for local body polls

The ruling Congress, Opposition BRS, and the BJP are preparing intensively for what is seen as a key indicator of political sentiment in rural Telangana.
Last Updated : 29 September 2025, 08:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 September 2025, 08:53 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsTelanganaSEC

Follow us on :

Follow Us