Day after BRS MLA died in road accident, Telangana govt to conduct tests for ministers', MLAs' drivers

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Saturday said driving tests would be conducted for drivers of ministers, MLAs, IAS and IPS officers.

The announcement comes a day after BRS MLA Lasya Nanditha died in a road accident near here. During an interaction with reporters, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar referred to the death of VIPs in road accidents and said it was due to inexperienced drivers.

He stressed the need to appoint competent drivers for long distance journeys. Meanwhile, police sources said the statement of the Personal Assistant, who drove the car of BRS MLA Lasya Nanditha was recorded before a magistrate as part of investigation into the case.

Lasya Nanditha, MLA from Secunderabad Cantonment, died in a road accident at Patancheru in neighbouring Sangareddy district on Friday.