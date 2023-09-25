Home
Decline in seats post delimitation would lead to people's movement in southern states: K T Rama Rao

'Hope wisdom prevails and Delhi is listening,' said Rama Rao, son of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.
Last Updated 25 September 2023, 17:03 IST

Ruling BRS Working President in Telangana K T Rama Rao on Monday said a strong people's movement would emerge in the southern states if the exercise of delimitation leads to a decline in the number of seats.

He was responding to reports indicating a decline in number of Lok Sabha constituencies in the southern states following delimitation if seats are revised on the basis of projected population for 2026.

"This delimitation (if the numbers reported are right) will lead to a strong people’s movement in the entire Southern India. We are all proud Indians & representatives of the best performing states of India," he said on X.

"We will not remain mute spectators if the voices and representation of our people in the country’s highest democratic forum are suppressed. Hope wisdom prevails and Delhi is listening," said Rama Rao, son of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

