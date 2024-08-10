DRI arrests 2 in Hyderabad with chemical powder used to make psycho-stimulants

Hyderabad: Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) sleuths on Saturday apprehended two individuals who attempted to courier a white substance, which tested positive for Ephedrine/Pseudoephedrine, to New Zealand. These chemicals serve as precursors for the illicit manufacture of amphetamine and methamphetamine, collectively referred to as Amphetamine-Type Stimulants (ATS).
According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), amphetamine-type stimulants (ATS) consist of amphetamine-group and ecstasy-group substances. Amphetamine-group substances include amphetamine, methamphetamine, and their derivatives, such as methcathinone, fenetylline, and methylphenidate. Clandestine laboratories can easily make methamphetamine, commonly known as "speed," "ice," "crystal," and "glass," from readily available, inexpensive ingredients.
Available as pills and in powder form, ATS are usually swallowed, snorted or smoked and sometimes even injected.
Without revealing the details about the identity of the persons and their origin, DRI sleuths said, “Based on specific intelligence, officers of DRI, Hyderabad Zonal Unit intercepted two individuals who had come to Hyderabad to book a package to be couriered to New Zealand. Upon thorough examination of the said package, two vacuum-sealed transparent packets were recovered.”
According to a DRI officer, both packets contained a white powder that tested positive for ephedrine or pseudoephedrine when tested with a field test kit.
The DRI officer said, "We have seized the packets containing three kilos of Ephedrine/Pseudoephedrine valued at Rs 60 lakhs in the grey market, and we have arrested two individuals under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985."
Ephedrine and pseudoephedrine are classified as controlled substances under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act
Published 10 August 2024, 07:46 IST