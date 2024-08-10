DRI arrests 2 in Hyderabad with chemical powder used to make psycho-stimulants

Hyderabad: Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) sleuths on Saturday apprehended two individuals who attempted to courier a white substance, which tested positive for Ephedrine/Pseudoephedrine, to New Zealand. These chemicals serve as precursors for the illicit manufacture of amphetamine and methamphetamine, collectively referred to as Amphetamine-Type Stimulants (ATS).

According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), amphetamine-type stimulants (ATS) consist of amphetamine-group and ecstasy-group substances. Amphetamine-group substances include amphetamine, methamphetamine, and their derivatives, such as methcathinone, fenetylline, and methylphenidate. Clandestine laboratories can easily make methamphetamine, commonly known as "speed," "ice," "crystal," and "glass," from readily available, inexpensive ingredients.

Available as pills and in powder form, ATS are usually swallowed, snorted or smoked and sometimes even injected.